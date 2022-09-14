Rabbitohs fan Clarke cherishing 'connection' with NRL star

Caleb Clarke's passion for the South Sydney Rabbitohs is unmatched in the All Blacks so last week's Sydney showdown in the NRL playoffs against the Roosters got his heart racing.

"I was watching it with all the boys and I think I was the only one excited," Clarke recalled.

"I was dancing around in front of the screen."

Souths came out on top in the colourful contest 30-14 which would later be known as "Sin Bin Sunday" after seven send offs were issued throughout it, including two for Victor Radley.

Radley's rough day with the referees was a learning experience for Clarke.

"It was quite a roller coaster of a game," he said.

"I didn't realise you could get sent off twice and still play the game!"

Caleb Clarke runs in for his first-half try against Argentina in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

While he's a fan of the team in general, the 23-year-old added he's garnered a special relationship with star Latrell Mitchell in particular.

"We talk over social media," Clarke said.

"It's been awesome to see the boys doing well."

Clarke himself has been performing well this season, coming back from injury to cement himself as a starting winger for the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship after a rough 2021 saw him miss out on appearing at the Tokyo Olympics in the rugby sevens programme.

Last year, as well as chats with Mitchell and others, has helped him learn what's important for his game.

"It's been real good fun focusing on each day and not looking too far ahead," Clarke said.

"Last year, I always just wanted to try and put on that black jersey even though I was playing for the Blues or I was thinking of playing sevens when I hadn't even played a Super Rugby game.

"The biggest learning I've taken out of the past is just being grateful for each day and having fun.

"That's what has helped me play to my best."