Princess Anne pays tribute to her 'dearest mother'

Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, has payed tribute to her "dearest mother".

Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter Princess Anne. (Source: The Royal Family).

The Princess Royal said she was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her mother's life.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.

"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."

Princess Anne travelled to London with her mother's coffin on Wednesday morning NZT.

She said everyone has unique memories of Queen Elizabeth II and she offers her thanks to everyone who shares the family's sense of loss.

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of the monarch."

"To my mother, The Queen, thank you," she said.

The military aircraft carrying the monarch's coffin touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honour guard were among those greeting the coffin at the base.

King Charles III and other members of the immediate family will meet the coffin at Buckingham Palace, where it will spend a final night at the Queen's London home.

It will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage on Wednesday (local time) to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday's funeral at Westminster Abbey.