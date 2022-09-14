Police shot at from vehicle during Auckland chase

Police say officers were shot at from a vehicle during an Auckland chase today.

It comes after an aggravated robbery at a bar in Manurewa on Maich Road just after 10am.

"Police arrived at the scene and have located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident," Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

"The vehicle has been followed by police when an occupant has discharged a firearm from the vehicle towards police."

She says no officers were injured in the shooting.

"The vehicle was successfully spiked in Wiri, but it has continued on.

"The armed offenders squad was deployed and followed the vehicle when it was brought to a stop on Landscape Road in Papatoetoe."

Two people were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

The police Eagle helicopter was also deployed in the chase. It flew into Auckland Airport airspace leading to the delay of seven flights according to Airways New Zealand.