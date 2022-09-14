NZ Over 60s cricket team defeated in World Cup final

The New Zealand Over 60s cricket team have finished a respectable second at the inaugural World Cup in Australia after losing the final by seven wickets to a superb Pakistan outfit.

The New Zealand Over 60s cricket team line up for their World Cup semi-final against Canada. (Source: Over-60s Cricket World Cup / Michael Cupitt)

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand were put under pressure quickly as Pakistan picked up two early wickets with LBWs.

Pakistan then showed their fielding prowess by running out Kiwi captain Graeme Inglis, leaving No.4 batsman Russell Drake to steady the ship.

He did just that, bringing up a 50 in a gritty innings before he too was sent back to the Maroochydore Cricket Club clubhouse shortly after for 51.

Neil Rogers provided some sting in the tail end of the lineup, scoring his highest score of the tournament with 45 not out to help the New Zealand team reach 173/9 from their 45 overs.

While Andrew Nuttall had a day with the ball for the Kiwis, taking all three of New Zealand's wickets as they tried to defend their first innings, Pakistan comfortably chased down the target with 20 balls and seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan's innings was largely built around the efforts of opener Muhammad Aslam who finished with 70 runs from 119 balls, and No.4 batsman Syed Kazmi who saw the team home with 71 not out off 83 balls.

The win completes a fairytale run for Pakistan after they beat hosts and favourites Australia in the semi-finals.