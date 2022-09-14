Kiwis called on to try and make history with Reo Māori Moment

It's been 50 years since the Māori Language Petition was delivered to Parliament and now thousands of people around the world have been called on to pause for a moment today to try and make history.

The Reo Māori Moment, the single largest celebration of te reo Māori in history, will take place at 12pm to mark the same day and hour the petition was delivered.

People can join the celebrations in any way they like, be it singing a waiata or greeting someone in te reo, either online or from the steps of Parliament.

"In the last two years, we've had over a million people register with us for the Reo Māori Moment so that's been very pleasing for us," the Māori Language Commission's Ngapera Hoerara told Seven Sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoerara said it's important for people to get involved as languages "tell the story of our humanity".

"For us, the more people who cherish and learn and support te reo Māori, the better chance of it thriving."

She said there was "no such things as kohanga reo (Māori language revival movement) or Kura Kaupapa Māori (Māori-language immersion schools)" 50 years ago and "Māori media was very limited".

"As a country, we've come a long way."

To take part in the Reo Māori Moment, click here.