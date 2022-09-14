Hep A warning after 3 cases linked to imported frozen berries

A warning has been issued over the risk of contracting Hepatitis A from imported frozen berries after three people came down with the liver disease.

Hepatitis A is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person.

Symptoms include flu-like symptoms, jaundice, fatigue and joint pain, according to Health Navigator NZ.

The virus typically lasts for one to two weeks and most people recover without permanent liver damage. However, in serious cases it can last for several months.

People with chronic liver damage, the elderly and pregnant people in particular have been advised to consider extra precautions if eating frozen berries to minimise the risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said in a media release.

While Hepatitis A is relatively rare in New Zealand, imported frozen berries were linked to an outbreak of the disease in 2015.

“We have recently become aware of three cases of Hepatitis A, all of whom regularly consume imported frozen berries and are linked through virus genotyping,” Arbuckle said.

“While there is not sufficient information on a specific brand to initiate a targeted product recall, the evidence from the cases and from international experience, indicates a risk of exposure to Hepatitis A from consuming imported frozen berries.”

People at risk of serious illness from Hepatitis A have been advised to briefly boil the berries before consumption or ensure cooking temperatures exceed 85 degree Celsius for one minute; and washing their hands before eating and preparing food.

Arbuckle said the country has “excellent systems” to minimise its risk through the supply chain and food businesses are verified to ensure the proper precautions are being taken.

In addition, berries imported from overseas are also put through a “sampling and testing regime before being released for sale”, he said.

“However, we will never be able to completely eliminate any food safety risk from food for sale. That’s why we encourage consumers to consider extra precautions at home."

NZFS said it will work alongside frozen berry suppliers about the potential risks as it continues to "monitor the situation".

“If we identify any evidence of a wider risk we will assess and take appropriate action, including product recalls.”