Govt spending $44m on school recruitment and student support

The Government has announced a suite of measures in a bid to address teacher supply issues and improve student learning achievement after two and a half years of Covid-19 disruption to the sector.

Classroom (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

"This Government has invested heavily in teacher supply initiatives both here in Aotearoa New Zealand, and through recruiting overseas," Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a media release today.

"By investing a further $24m in these initiatives, we plan to deliver close to 1000 additional teachers – we expect to recruit approximately 700 internationally and 300 domestically."

The Government has invested $135 million since December 2017 on improving teacher recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinetti said while overseas trained teachers are the quickest answer to getting experienced teachers into New Zealand schools, the long-term goal is to boost the number of domestically trained teachers.

The announcement is largely based on extending initiatives already on offer.

The Overseas Relocation Grant and Overseas Finders Fee are being extended, international qualification assessment fees for migrant teachers will be waived, more career change scholarships and initial teacher will be available.

To boost overseas teacher supply the Govt is:

• Extending two grants - the Overseas Relocation Grant and Overseas Finders Fee – that compensate teachers and employers for the additional costs of immigrating or hiring abroad.

• Funding additional roles - in the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Teaching Council and Education Payroll Limited – to speed up processing times for overseas teacher assessments. Funding is also being provided to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, so International Qualification Assessment Fees for migrant teachers can be waived.

To boost domestic teacher supply the Govt is:

ADVERTISEMENT

• Increasing the number of Te Huawhiti | Career Changer Scholarships available, to support people to move into teaching.

• Funding 100 places in school-embedded Initial Teacher Education schemes that allow trainee teachers to be trained in schools while studying remotely.

• Expanding the Beginning Teacher Vacancy Scheme (BTVS) that connects beginning and returning teachers to teaching positions in schools with high need and incentivises them to stay in the role.