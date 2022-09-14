Costco reveals opening date for first NZ store

The opening date for Costco's first New Zealand store has finally been revealed.

Costco in Auckland (Source: 1News)

According to Costco's website, the West Auckland mega store will open at the end of this month on Wednesday, September 28.

The Costco NZ Fans Facebook group, who have been feverishly tracking the progress for months, also confirmed the news and are counting down the days.

The store was initially slated to open mid-August but that was pushed back due to "inevitable hurdles".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our builders had numerous delays with materials coming in late offshore. We've had delays with Covid on site and we've had a wet few months, so everything sort of added up together that we needed a few more weeks to get the job done," Costco managing director Patrick Noone told RNZ.

Costco is a large US retailer famous for bulk groceries, as well as other items.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently took a tour of the $100 million flagship store ahead of its opening.

When plans for the first Auckland store were announced, a retail industry expert said Kiwi consumers can expect big discounts.

"Costco will be 30% cheaper on average for most products, and will have a wide range of goods from household products to catering supplies through to coffins and petrol and tyres.

"It's like The Warehouse on steroids would be the way I describe it - huge in scale and huge in range," Chris Wilkinson from First Retail Group said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Costco runs on a membership system, with costs starting at $55 for a business membership.