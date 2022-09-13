Watch: Breakfast's Indira Stewart sits down with Billie Eilish

Breakfast host Indira Stewart sat down with super-star Billie Eilish when she was in New Zealand for her Happier Than Ever tour.

The US star says she went bike riding on Waiheke Island while in Aotearoa and heard bird sounds that may inspire music on her next album.

She described the sounds as "insane" and said he trip to Waiheke was "really" amazing.

Eilish was last in New Zealand in 2019, where she went horse riding on Auckland's Muriwai Beach.

She performed three shows in Auckland on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before heading to Sydney.

