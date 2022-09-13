Trio arrested over dairy robbery in Palmerston North

Three males have been arrested and charged over the robbery of a dairy in Palmerston North this morning.
Police say three people entered the dairy on Ruahine Street just before 8am and a weapon was pulled on the worker in the store.
The trio left in a vehicle, later spotted by a patrol vehicle and a 21-year-old man and two youths were arrested.
The youths were expected to appear in Palmerston North Youth Court, charged with robbery and driving offences.
The 21-year-old is expected to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday, also on robbery charges.