Trio arrested over dairy robbery in Palmerston North

Source: 1News

Three males have been arrested and charged over the robbery of a dairy in Palmerston North this morning.

A weapon was presented at an armed robbery of a dairy in Palmerston North, Tuesday morning.

Police say three people entered the dairy on Ruahine Street just before 8am and a weapon was pulled on the worker in the store.

The trio left in a vehicle, later spotted by a patrol vehicle and a 21-year-old man and two youths were arrested.

The youths were expected to appear in Palmerston North Youth Court, charged with robbery and driving offences.

The 21-year-old is expected to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday, also on robbery charges.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

