Scots prepared for long wait to see 'colonel-in-chief'

It's been a long time since Scotland's capital saw lines like those in The Meadows park in central Edinburgh today as thousands of mourners turned out to see the Queen's coffin.

People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh. (Source: Associated Press)

Her majesty is lying in rest for just 24 hours - but the queue length at midnight meant that if it got any longer, some people would miss out.

The death of Queen Elizabeth has offered the public an inside view of royal life on a scale not seen in decades, but organisers will be worried the overwhelming response from mourners will be replicated on an even larger scale when her body is flown to London.

Edinburgh's had to call in extra police from other districts, and large sections of the central city have been cordoned off. Many businesses opposite St Giles' Cathedral have decided to close until the Queen's coffin leaves the city.

Despite being told of the enormous wait times, the hardy Scots - many begrudgingly wearing warm jackets on a cool summer evening - seemed non-plussed about the long night ahead.

"Four, five, six [hours], it doesn't matter," said one man proudly wearing his military medals.

The wait time was already at least double that, but he didn't seem to mind.

"She was my colonel-in-chief," he said.