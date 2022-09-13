Rotorua woman recalls time as Queen's stewardess

As New Zealand reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's seven decade reign, many Kiwis are sharing stories about close encounters with the monarch.

But not many can tell the same tales as 91-year-old Marcia Withers of Rotorua.

Withers was one of a few air stewards trusted to keep the Queen comfortable as she flew around New Zealand on her royal visits.

The relationship blossomed over many years, and the news of the Queen's death shattered the quiet space of Withers' room.

"In a way expected it because she's 96, she has a very hectic life and I knew that we would have to say goodbye to her soon," Withers told said.

"I was very sad, I would've like to have gone before her."

The 91-year-old has been glued to the rolling television coverage, and while her eyes no longer clearly see the images in front of her, she heard John Campbell ask any viewers in their 90s who had met the Queen to get in touch.

"Until then I've never given it a thought, it was my job," Withers laughed.

"She was a lovely person to talk to. She was so gentle and nice."

Withers was referring to her service in the women's Royal New Zealand Air Force. She was a stewardess of the 42 Squadron on the Dakota aircraft, the very one that flew the Queen around New Zealand in the 1950s.

"We went to Oamaru, Timaru, Christchurch and Dunedin all the main centres. Oh I missed out Nelson."

Despite her fading sight, her hands move swiftly through the memorabilia scattered across her bed, and another memory is triggered.

"As you step onto the aircraft there's a little bit of a dip and between it and the step to go down into the cabin, and I told her to hang onto my arm as she came down the step," Withers recalled.

The Queen Mother's itinerary booklet was particularly special and inflight service another highlight.

"There were little savoury things and little cakes. The cucumber sandwiches fascinated me ... I heard afterwards she very much liked cucumber sandwiches."

In a corner of the room a black and white portrait of Princess Diana also comes with a story.

"They came to New Zealand and William was crawling around and he had that buzzy bee. She had him on a rug at Government House in Auckland and I was there ... I looked after [Prince] William for about half an hour and she [Diana] gave me that signed photograph."

A lifetime of memories revealed as the world continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.