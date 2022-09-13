NZ woman injured after allegedly setting yacht ablaze in Australia

Source: 1News

A New Zealand woman is recovering in an Australian hospital after allegedly torching a yacht off the Whitsundays, in Queensland's north, last Friday.

Airlie Beach in Queensland, Australia.

Airlie Beach in Queensland, Australia. (Source: istock.com)

Police believe the 54-year-old set the 12-metre-long vessel alight following a physical altercation with a 64-year-old man living onboard with her earlier that day, ABC reports.

She was rescued from the water by police after leaping from the yacht as it was engulfed in flames off Pioneer Bay, at Airlie Beach, around 5.40pm.

The woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital after receiving serious burns to her legs.

She is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged on charges of arson, contravening a police notice, assault and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The man received minor injuries in the assault.

