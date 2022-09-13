NZ Over-60s cricket team 'raring to go' for World Cup final

While Kiwi cricket purists have had their eyes fixed on the recent, albeit painful, Chappell-Hadlee series, the New Zealand Over-60s team has coasted into the final of the World Cup being played in Mooloolaba, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The New Zealand Over 60s cricket team line up for their World Cup semi-final against Canada. (Source: Over-60s Cricket World Cup / Michael Cupitt)

The side has had seven games in the space of 12 days, leading to a "few sore bodies" captain Lance Ryan told 1News.

The inaugural Over-60s Cricket World Cup featured 12 teams from the world's cricketing nations - comprising some 300 people in total - and while most rules remain the same, some have been tweaked.

Among the adjusted rules are 45-over games and the permission of a runner for an injured batsman.

1News covered the National Over-60s tournament at Hagley Oval pre-Covid, with this month's tournament being the first international event since.

New Zealand earned its place in the final after beating Canada by three wickets on Monday; the Kiwis bowled out Canada for 152 in the first innings before chasing it down with three wickets and six balls to spare in response.

Russell Drake's 60 runs played a key role in New Zealand's chase after Graeme Inglis starred with the ball, taking three wickets for 26 runs from his nine overs of work.

The result has left the side "raring to go" for Wednesday's final against Pakistan, Ryan said.

Pakistan have pulled off a remarkable run in the tournament after upsetting home favourites Australia in the semi-finals to earn their spot in the match against New Zealand.

Australia posted an impressive 215/6 in the first innings but Pakistan chased down the target with two balls and a single wicket to spare, setting up Wednesday's final.

The final tips off at 11:30am NZT.