Former roading manager who allegedly accepted gifts for contracts named

A former roading manager who allegedly accepted gifts for contracts has been named after his suppression lapsed.

Road workers file image. (Source: istock.com)

According to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), former Broadspectrum employee Jason Koroheke faces three charges of obtaining by deception and 12 charges of acceptance of gifts by agent.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SFO outlined how Koroheke allegedly awarded road maintenance work to subcontractors while working for Broadspectrum.

"The SFO alleges Mr Koroheke was the primary offender in a number of schemes where he allegedly accepted gifts in exchange for awarding this work as well as submitting false invoices," the statement reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The subcontractors are alleged to have submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and fake, which were authorised by Mr Koroheke.

"Once Broadspectrum paid the subcontractors, they are alleged to have used this money to provide gifts to Mr Koroheke in the form of cash, goods or services. In this way, Mr Koroheke is alleged to have benefitted by more than $1 million."

The SFO says four subcontractors have also been charged over the allegations.

They are Frederick Pou and Jeanette Pou of Coastal Roading Contractors, Richard Motilal of Engineering and Aviation Supplies, and one other who has continuing name suppression.

All of those charged have pleaded not guilty, including Koroheke.

Former maintenance manager of Broadspectrum Aurelian Mihai Hossu, who the SFO says worked with Koroheke, pleaded guilty in April to four charges of acceptance of gifts by agent. He was sentenced to 11 months home detention in June.