Former DHB worker charged in $1.4 million fraud case

A former District Health Board worker in the North Island is facing up to 7 years in jail after being charged with 12 counts of obtaining by deception.

He's alleged to have created his own company, of which he was the sole shareholder, before invoicing the DHB on 12 separate occasions between January and May 2022.

The invoices were for services relating to staffing and logistical support at managed isolation and quarantine facilities, worth more than $1.4 million.

Two individual invoices were worth more than $300,000, with another two for over $238,000.

The Crown alleges this money was purportedly for payment to other organisations who provided the services, but as per the case's summary of facts, they didn't receive any money.

The man pleaded not guilty in his first appearance at Manukau District Court earlier this year.

The 25-year old appeared in Palmerston North District Court this morning, where his interim name suppression has been extended.

He no longer works at the DHB, and is next due to appear in court in October.