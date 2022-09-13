Fire at abandoned MIT building in Auckland

A fire at an abandoned Manukau Institute of Technology building drew a large emergency response in Auckland this afternoon.

Fire at abandoned MIT building, image credit Darren Masters. (Source: Supplied)

Six firetrucks were sent after multiple calls about the fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News there were initial reports that one person may be in the building, but an ambulance has since been turned away.

Fire crews are unsure of what caused the fire at this stage and say investigations will be ongoing into the cause.

Police are also assisting and were sent to the scene around 4:20pm.