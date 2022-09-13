Covid-19: 46 deaths, 1941 new cases

There are 1941 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 241 people in hospital with the virus, 16 more than 24 hours ago.

Three people are in an intensive care or a high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 63.

Forty-six more people with the virus have died, but only 12 occurred in the last week.

It comes after the Government scrapped the Covid-19 traffic light system late on Monday night.

Masks are no longer required except in health settings, household contacts don't need to isolate, vaccine mandates will be lifted from September 26 and access to anti-viral medicines will be widened.

Of the 46 people who have died, three were aged in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Twenty-nine were men and 17 were women.

Twelve were from Auckland, 10 were from Canterbury, four each were from the MidCentral District and Taranaki, three each were from Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Nelson Marlborough, and one each were from Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1962 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average of total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is four.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1468, down on 1719 a week ago, and 1480 24 hours ago.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (72), Auckland (806), Waikato (194), Bay of Plenty (84), Lakes (32), Hawke's Bay (31), MidCentral (54), Whanganui (22), Taranaki (72), Tairāwhiti (27), Wairarapa (9), Capital and Coast (116), Hutt Valley (54), Nelson Marlborough (59), Canterbury (203), West Coast (7), South Canterbury (11) and Southern (84).

The location of four cases is unknown.

An additional five people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas, the ministry said.

A total of PCR 2593 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 7271 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 10,270. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

The ministry said its Covid-19 reporting will now move to weekly. It said the weekly figures will include seven day averages for case numbers, deaths and hospitalisations.

The first weekly update will be next Monday, September 19, and will cover yesterday's numbers to Sunday's numbers.

From later this month it will also be publishing each week analysis of trends and insights based on the latest collected Covid-19 data.

On Monday, 1149 community cases were announced.