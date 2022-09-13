Aboriginal actor and elder Uncle Jack Charles dies aged 79

Prominent aboriginal actor and musician Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79.

Uncle Jack Charles poses during a media call for Black Ties at Sydney Town Hall on January 10, 2020. (Source: Getty)

According to the ABC, he passed away in hospital in Melbourne on Tuesday, surrounded by family.

Uncle Jack was a stolen generation survivor, and grew up in the Salvation Army Boys' Home in Melbourne as the only Aboriginal child.

The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man did not know his heritage until the age of 17.

He was well known for films like 1978's The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, and has often been called a trailblazer for First Nations People in Australia.

Uncle Jack was also the subject of a 2008 documentary Bastardy!, which followed him around for seven years, and was a co-founder of Australia's first Indigenous theatre group.

The ABC reported his publicist confirmed he'd died peacefully after suffering a stroke.

"We are so proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable life — Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all — as is demonstrated by his numerous awards including this year's NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year."

"He will live on in our hearts and memories and through his numerous screen and stage roles."