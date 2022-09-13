15-year-old girl missing from Auckland's North Shore

Source: 1News

Police are hoping the public can help locate a teenage girl missing from Auckland's North Shore.

Emmy Pullen.

Emmy Pullen. (Source: Supplied)

According to police, Emmy Pullen, 15, has been missing from her home in Castor Bay since Wednesday, August 31.

"She has previously been known to frequent the Te Awamutu/Pirongia area, as well as Auckland CBD, Newmarket and Victoria Park," police said.

"Emmy has a tattoo spelling Love on her left hand at the base of her thumb.

"She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with 'XO' written on the front, dark trackpants, black sneakers, and carrying a gold reflective backpack."

Anyone who has seen Emmy, or has information on her whereabouts can call police.

