15-year-old girl missing from Auckland's North Shore

Police are hoping the public can help locate a teenage girl missing from Auckland's North Shore.
According to police, Emmy Pullen, 15, has been missing from her home in Castor Bay since Wednesday, August 31.
"She has previously been known to frequent the Te Awamutu/Pirongia area, as well as Auckland CBD, Newmarket and Victoria Park," police said.
"Emmy has a tattoo spelling Love on her left hand at the base of her thumb.
"She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with 'XO' written on the front, dark trackpants, black sneakers, and carrying a gold reflective backpack."
Anyone who has seen Emmy, or has information on her whereabouts can call police.