Traffic light system abolished: What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon announced the scrapping of the traffic light Covid-19 system and other rules around mandates and mask wearing.
Here's what you need to know.
- The Covid-19 Protection Framework (traffic lights) ends at 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September
- All mask wearing requirements removed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities
- Only Covid-19 positive individuals required to isolate for seven days, household contacts no longer need to
- All Government vaccine mandates to end in two weeks on 26 September
- Removal of all vaccination requirements for incoming travellers and air crew
- Support for business and workers to continue through leave support payments
- All New Zealanders aged 65 and over, and Māori aged 50 and over to have automatic access to Covid anti-virals if they test positive