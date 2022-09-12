Traffic light system abolished: What you need to know

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon announced the scrapping of the traffic light Covid-19 system and other rules around mandates and mask wearing.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Here's what you need to know.

  • The Covid-19 Protection Framework (traffic lights) ends at 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September
  • All mask wearing requirements removed, except in healthcare and aged care facilities
  • Only Covid-19 positive individuals required to isolate for seven days, household contacts no longer need to
  • All Government vaccine mandates to end in two weeks on 26 September
  • Removal of all vaccination requirements for incoming travellers and air crew
  • Support for business and workers to continue through leave support payments
  • All New Zealanders aged 65 and over, and Māori aged 50 and over to have automatic access to Covid anti-virals if they test positive
New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19 traffic light system to be scrapped late tonight

2

Public holiday announced for Queen's NZ memorial service

3

Traffic light system abolished: What you need to know

4

Photographer who took final images of Queen recalls 'lovely' moment

5

Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

Latest Stories

LIVE: Hospitality NZ welcomes holiday announcement

Value of NZ Super drops by $3.3 billion

Full video: Ardern announces scrapping of traffic light system

Covid-19 traffic light system to be scrapped late tonight

Dean of Westminster describes the Queen's fondness of the Abbey

Related Stories

Full video: Ardern announces scrapping of traffic light system

Covid-19 traffic light system to be scrapped late tonight

Covid-19: 6 deaths reported, 1149 new cases

Covid-19: 9 deaths reported, 1483 new cases