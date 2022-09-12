Pride as Fijian soldier one of Queen's Edinburgh pallbearers

There is great excitement in Fiji after a young man from the island nation was chosen to be one of Queen Elizabeth's pallbearers in Edinburgh.

Pallbearers, including Ben Tubuna (second from right) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse. (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen's coffin was taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh overnight.

Draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top made of flowers taken from the Balmoral estate, Ben Tubuna, a member of the Royal Company of Archers, was chosen to be one of the pallbearers.

Part of the Royal Regiment in Edinburgh, he's also from Rewa, and the images of him beamed around the world have created much excitement and pride in Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overnight, her coffin will be taken along Edinburgh's Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family will follow on foot. A service will take place and then the Queen's body will lie in rest for 24 hours of continuous vigil when the public can come and pay their respects.