Pride as Fijian soldier one of Queen's Edinburgh pallbearers

Source: 1News

There is great excitement in Fiji after a young man from the island nation was chosen to be one of Queen Elizabeth's pallbearers in Edinburgh.

Pallbearers, including Ben Tubuna (second from right) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse.

Pallbearers, including Ben Tubuna (second from right) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse. (Source: Associated Press)

The Queen's coffin was taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh overnight.

Draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top made of flowers taken from the Balmoral estate, Ben Tubuna, a member of the Royal Company of Archers, was chosen to be one of the pallbearers.

Part of the Royal Regiment in Edinburgh, he's also from Rewa, and the images of him beamed around the world have created much excitement and pride in Fiji.

Overnight, her coffin will be taken along Edinburgh's Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family will follow on foot. A service will take place and then the Queen's body will lie in rest for 24 hours of continuous vigil when the public can come and pay their respects.

WorldPacific IslandsQueen Elizabeth II 1926-2022RoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Photographer who took final images of Queen recalls 'lovely' moment

2

Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

3

Teen girl missing from Auckland's North Shore found 'safe and well'

4

Windsor Castle 'lonely' without Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry says

5

Husband pays tribute to wife who died in Kaikōura boat tragedy

Latest Stories

Some lanes shut on Auckland Harbour Bridge due to high winds

LIVE: People paying respects to Queen should expect 'long wait'

Disney cruise ship setting sail from Auckland in 2023

Husband pays tribute to wife who died in Kaikōura boat tragedy

Delayed pneumonia diagnosis a factor in six-year-old girl's death

Related Stories

LIVE: People paying respects to Queen should expect 'long wait'

Windsor Castle 'lonely' without Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry says

Photographer who took final images of Queen recalls 'lovely' moment

Kiingitanga honours Queen's impact on Māori-Crown relations