Police are treating a person's death on Auckland's North Shore as "unexplained".

Police respond to ram raids in Hamilton. (Source: 1News)

The person died on Birkdale Rd.

In a statement,police said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries were ongoing.

It comes just hours after another unexplained sudden death in West Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death at a property on View Road in Sunnyvale was reported to police at around 12.20pm today.