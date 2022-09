A person's death in West Auckland is being treated as "unexplained".

The death at a property on View Road in Sunnyvale was reported to police at around 12.20pm today.

Emergency services attended the scene.

"One person was located deceased at the address," police said in a statement.

"At this stage, police are treating the death as unexplained."