London florists running out of flowers as thousands pay tribute

As well-wishers continue to pay tribute to the late Queen, supermarkets in central London are running out of flowers. Florists too are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Mirroring what happened after Princess Diana died, thousands are lining the gates of Buckingham Palace with flowers.

For one florist, demand is huge.

"It's been very emotional for us with many customers with tears in their eyes buying flowers to say their last goodbye to our Queen," Zhaneta Todeva said.

Her business also provides floral arrangements for the royal family.

"Yellow roses, they're one of the famous ones for Her Majesty and they're quite popular at the moment. People buy white flowers for purity and special occasions," she said.

Every 12 hours flowers placed at the front of the palace gates are moved to other locations to ensure access to the palace remains clear, along with the pavement.