Husband pays tribute to wife who died in Kaikōura boat tragedy

A woman who died in the Kaikōura boat tragedy was a retired outdoor education specialist with a "loving nature" her husband says.

Cathye Haddock finished working earlier this year and was on her first bird watching boat trip, pursuing her new hobby, when tragedy struck on Saturday morning.

Five people died and six were rescued after a fishing charter vessel collided with a whale in Goose Bay.

Cathye's husband Peter Simpson remembers his wife of 30 years as having "a loving nature, which in my view could never be equalled".

Peter Simpson and Cathye Haddock. (Source: Supplied)

"She was very much an outdoors person who was trained as a teacher in special education."

Peter says she moved into outdoor education teaching with school programmes, before moving on to help the Ministry of Education develop safety guidelines for education outside the classroom.

"She was very friendly, she had lots of friends and there are people now coming out of the woodwork I didn’t know existed," he told 1News on Monday.

"She liked being involved with people and helping them and working with people who hadn’t had the best chances in life."

Peter added she was "passionate" about working with iwi later in life and learned Te Reo.

Wellington woman Susan Cade, who also died in the boating tragedy, has been described as "a fabulous person" by her friend who runs Feet With Heat, where she was learning to dance.

Susan Cade. (Source: Supplied)

Jo Matsis told 1News through tears her friend, "Was a fabulous person, a big ray of sunshine, everyone’s going to miss her."

A tribute on the dance group's Facebook page says: "Your life was cut short while on your adventure. We will all miss your smiley face your sense of humour and your friendship. A girl who paid attention to detail in her dancing."

A large-scale maritime operation took place to rescue the six survivors and recover the bodies of the five dead.

"This has been a tragic event that affects many lives, most of all family and loved ones," Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said on Saturday.

"Our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to you all."

Information from Maritime NZ shows the boat involved was surveyed to carry one crew member and 10 passengers. It is still not known if everyone on board was wearing a life jacket.

Maritime NZ investigators are working on the accident.