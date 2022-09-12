Hells Angels' motorbikes, cash seized in West Auckland

A dozen motorcycles, sixteen other vehicles and over $400,000 in cash have been seized as part of an investigation into the West Auckland Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Some of the vehicles seized in the operation.

Some of the vehicles seized in the operation. (Source: Supplied)

Police said in a statement the motorcycles were "high-specification" Harley Davidsons, and one person has been charged with drug dealing and importation offences following the operation.

Police allege that those involved are connected to a "sophisticated" money-laundering enterprise in Auckland.

"This significant seizure is in addition to police restraining more than $2.4 million cash, seizing a firearm, methamphetamine and cannabis, as part of the initial termination in July 2022."

Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans said the announcement is a continuation of police work to "shed light on the activities of a trans-national organised crime group operating in New Zealand".

"Police are committed to holding those who accumulate assets and wealth through illegal means to account."

No date has been set for the arrested person's court appearance yet.

Police say the value of property, assets and cash restrained as a result of Operation Samson exceeds $6 million.

