Fiji Sevens stars show class, help injured Kiwi from pitch in final

The Flying Fijians showed they were champions both on and off the pitch at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town on Monday morning with a classy display of sportsmanship moments before winning the final.

With under a minute to go in the final against the All Blacks Sevens and leading by 24-12, celebrations began on the sidelines for Fiji with the world championship all but wrapped up.

However, the party was paused briefly as they saw Lewis Ormond slowly limping towards the sidelines injured.

Two Fijian players were the first to get to Ormond, offering to support him off the field before New Zealand teammate Tone Ng Shiu came over to take over from one of them.

The moment was met with applause from the South African crowd as another Fijian player came out to comfort Ormond.

Fiji went on to score another try to win the final 29-12, setting off emotional displays from the players and staff.

