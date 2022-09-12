Concerns for teen girl missing from Auckland's North Shore

Source: 1News

Police and family are concerned for the safety of a teenage girl missing from Auckland's North Shore.

Missing teen Anna.

Missing teen Anna. (Source: Supplied)

Police say Anna, no last name provided, has been missing from her home in Rothesay Bay since Friday, September 9.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing grey/blue Nike shoes, blue jeans, a brown tank top and a blue hoodie with writing on the front.

"She is described as being of thin build and approximately 157cm tall," police say.

Anyone who has information on Anna can call police to report it.

