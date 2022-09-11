Man runs Dunedin marathon inside giant homemade beer can

Source: 1News

Ultra-marathon runner Glenn Sutton ran the Dunedin marathon inside a giant homemade beer can on Sunday.

Glenn Sutton ran the Dunedin marathon inside a giant homemade beer can.

Glenn Sutton ran the Dunedin marathon inside a giant homemade beer can. (Source: 1News)

Sutton said the reason behind his unique costume was to have some fun and support the event industry after a few tough years.

He said in a post on Facebook he was blown over by strong winds during the race, taking a tumble with 5km to go.

"No damage to me but the can will need minor repairs."

Sutton said wasn't aiming for a fast time, just to get out and show his support.

In May 2021, he completed a 600km run nonstop for four days in an effort to raise money for charity.

Sutton ran for 101 hours straight, traversing through the rugged, mountainous country between Milford Sound and Mount Cook.

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral

2

Man runs Dunedin marathon inside giant homemade beer can

3

Shock, and hope, as Harry and Meghan join William and Kate on walkabout

4

Kaikōura boat tragedy caused by collision with whale, sources claim

5

Van Gisbergen delivers Supercars stunner in Pukekohe farewell

Latest Stories

Crowds gather as Queen Elizabeth's coffin journeys to Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral

Key events leading up to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Decades of memories flood back for older Kiwis after Queen's death

Kaikōura boat tragedy caused by collision with whale, sources claim

Related Stories

White Lady food truck issued 12-month licence by council

Photos: Spring snowfall in parts of Aotearoa

Snow, road closures in South and North islands

Chris Hipkins celebrates birthday with sausage roll cake