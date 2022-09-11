Man runs Dunedin marathon inside giant homemade beer can

Ultra-marathon runner Glenn Sutton ran the Dunedin marathon inside a giant homemade beer can on Sunday.

Sutton said the reason behind his unique costume was to have some fun and support the event industry after a few tough years.

He said in a post on Facebook he was blown over by strong winds during the race, taking a tumble with 5km to go.

"No damage to me but the can will need minor repairs."

Sutton said wasn't aiming for a fast time, just to get out and show his support.

In May 2021, he completed a 600km run nonstop for four days in an effort to raise money for charity.

Sutton ran for 101 hours straight, traversing through the rugged, mountainous country between Milford Sound and Mount Cook.