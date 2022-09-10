Arrests made after police break up groups on Auckland street

Two men have been arrested following "disorder incidents" in Auckland's CBD on Friday night.

Police said they cordoned off areas of Karangahape Rd and "worked to disperse groups who had gathered" shortly after 9pm.

One person posted on Twitter and said they saw around 12 police cars racing towards St Kevin's Arcade on K Rd just before 10pm.

Two people were arrested following the incident.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

A 59-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on September 29 facing a number of charges, including assault and wilful damage.

