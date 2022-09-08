Sonny Bill Williams to face UFC legend Mark Hunt in boxing bout

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams will fight former UFC legend and fellow Samoan Mark Hunt in a boxing match in Sydney in November.

Sonny Bill Williams pictured during his short and one-sided fight against Barry Hall in March. (Source: Photosport)

The fight, announced on Thursday, will be held at the Ken Rosewall Arena on November 5.

It will be Williams’ first bout since he demolished former AFL player Barry Hall in one round in March.

Hunt hasn’t fought since he lost a decision to former league player Paul Gallen late in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bout between Williams, 37, and the similarly undefeated Gallen would be a huge drawcard but despite the pair talking about it for years it is no closer to fruition.

And so, after training with Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury and others in the United Kingdom during his camp for the Hall fight, Williams has turned his attention to an ageing but tough Hunt.

Mark Hunt fires off a jab against Paul Gallen. (Source: Photosport)

Williams is undefeated over nine professional fights, with 48-year-old Hunt, nicknamed the “Super Samoan” during his occasionally spectacular mixed martial arts days, has a professional boxing record of two losses and a draw after three bouts.

In three professional boxing fights, "The Super Samoan" has a record of 0-2-1.

Both men were born in Auckland and both now live in Australia.