Emergency housing 'destroying' Auckland CBD - commentator

Political commentator Matthew Hooton has weighed in on the Rotorua emergency housing crisis, saying temporary accommodation is "destroying" Auckland's central business district.

Hooton told Breakfast that vulnerable people are being "dumped" into communities with no contacts and being cooped up in tiny hotel rooms.

"It isn't what people are promised, it isn't what people need, and it's destroying the Auckland CBD as well."

The former National staffer said the Government was "entirely responsible" for the crisis after funnelling billions of dollars to motel owners to provide emergency housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow commentator Shane Te Pou said living conditions in emergency housing were "not good", but still better than not being housed at all.

"It actually was a much better option than many conditions that my whanau members were living in."

TVNZ’s Sunday this week revealed allegations against Visions of a Helping Hand, a Government-funded organisation that provides emergency housing in Rotorua.

The charity, run by Rotorua man Tiny Deane, had allegedly kicked women and children out of motels and transitional homes, including a woman who was in labour at the time.

Visions' subcontracted security company, Tigers Express Security, has also faced allegations of intimidating and invasive behaviour. One woman says her children were so scared of the security guards, she bought a car to sleep in with her children instead.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Housing Minister Megan Woods have both earlier said the Government looked into allegations and found there were no concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrians walk past a homeless person rough sleeping on High Street in central Auckland. (Source: Getty)

On Wednesday, Ardern said she doesn't want children growing up in motels but doesn't want them to be without shelter either.

She told reporters motels are only meant to be temporary, "transitional" accommodation.

"Our long-term plan is to get them into sustainable, long-term, safe housing."

Deane has repeatedly refused interviews on the allegations. When asked whether it was ever justified to kick mothers and babies out with nowhere to go, Visions trustee Taniya Ward said “if you worked in this environment and had to deal with what we had to deal with, you would understand".

“We try and maintain drug-free, alcohol-free and violence-free environment, because of the sheer numbers we deal with, we have to ensure we maintain the integrity of that.”

The Rotorua security company featured in the Sunday investigation isn't connected in any way to Tiger Security based in Waimauku, Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority has confirmed an investigation into Tigers Express Security is ongoing.