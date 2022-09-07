Sustainable Canterbury home build halves power bill

A Canterbury couple reaping the benefits of a sustainable house build say their power bill has halved as a result of investing into environmentally-friendly architecture.

Builder Liam Brewer told 1News the build design went into minute detail.

From the sustainably-harvested cladding to the wool insulation, the non-toxic paint, to the chemical-free floor boards - the whole house was designed to maximise the sun.

"Every single element within the house that I could possibly do in a sustainable way we made every effort to do so," Brewer said.

He says New Zealanders need to buy and build in a sustainable way so it paves a better future for everyone.

"We can't continue the way we are," he said.

One expert says Europe has been building sustainably for decades.

"When I moved here in 2013 I noticed in terms of sustainability and sustainable buildings, New Zealand was lagging behind Europe. There was a lot that was required to be done to catch up," said architectural engineering lecturer Giuseppe Loporcaro.

And while the initial outlay for environmentall- conscious construction can be greater than conventional builds, Brewer says it's worth it. His wife Leanne is also impressed.

"The power bill is half of what it used to be so that's amazing. The other thing I do love is that when I come home it's so beautiful and warm," she said.

Robin Curtis has supplied sustainable materials for many years and he's now seeing increased buy-in across the sector.

