John McGlashan College 1st XV out to make more history

John McGlashan College will head up to Palmerston North to face the North Island heavyweights after shocking rugby circles to be crowned South Island champions.

"It was a pretty huge," says Johnnies captain Jack Timu.

"John McGlashan has never done it before, we were through the roof.

"I don't think we had many believers us winning it, but yeah it's pretty cool to prove people wrong."

They've been proving everyone wrong all season, a far cry though from the school's early years.

In the 80s and 90s, John McGlashan College wasn't good enough to play in the top grades.

"We've been building for a long time," said Johnnies coach Russell Lundy.

"These guys have played together since third form, since year 9 so it's been a real project for a lot of people and we've just had a bit of a dream run this year."

The results have been dominant for the school this season, from winning the Highlanders competition to now their first ever South Island secondary school's title.

"Just proves anything is possible really, any team can do it just right attitude it's all it is," said Johnnies flanker Archie McRae.

The key attitude for this team has been belief and perhaps that's been instilled in four of the team's young men, thanks to their All Blacks relatives.

Johnnies' Ben Joseph is son of Jamie Joseph. Max Hore is son of Otago legend Charlie Hore and nephew to All Black Andrew Hore, while Jack Timu is the son of John Timu and Felix Mauger son of Aaron Mauger.

"I Facetimed him on the field," Felix said of his dad.

"He was pretty proud!"

Aaron Mauger wasn't the only father overseas with Joseph in Japan for their national duties.

"Yeah they were watching," said Ben.

"They were pretty excited but yeah pretty keen to see us keep going."

The team now go on to make an historic debut in the national top 4 and have their first ever shot at the title.

"It's pretty cool to put your name down in the history books," said Johnnies winger Stanley McClure.

"But now we have another job to do and rewrite some more history."