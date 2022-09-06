Hector's dolphin spotted north of its range prompts DOC appeal

People in Northland and Auckland are being urged to report sightings of Hector's dolphins after a solitary dolphin was spotted north of its usual range.

Hector's dolphin are grey and white with black markings and distinctive round fin. (Source: Supplied)

The dolphin was spotted in Mahurangi Harbour on Friday (2 September) by a member of the public who reported it to the Department of Conservation.

A second sighting of a Hector’s dolphin, which authorities say is potentially the same animal, was seen near Whangārei’s Onarahi Beach on Sunday and Monday (4 and 5 September).

On Tuesday it was spotted swimming up the far end of the Whangārei River.

Department of Conservation marine technical advisor Kristina Hillock says a single Hector's dolphin is distinguishable by its rounded fin.

"It’s very unusual to see Hector’s dolphins this far north on the east coast of the North Island."

"Although we get very occasional reports of Hector’s around the east coast of the North Island such as Hawke’s Bay and Coromandel, their usual habitat is around the South Island," Hillock said.

If DOC staff can get close enough, they will attempt to take a small skin sample from the animal which would provide genetic information that would help identify which sub-species and population the animal has come from.

The latest report of a sighting of Hector's outside their usual range was in 2020, when a small group of the specieis were spotted off the coast of Coromandel's Hot Water Beach.

Over the years, there have been a handful of sightings reported from the Hauraki Gulf but most of these are unconfirmed and none have been as far north as Whangārei.

"We’re particularly keen to get more reports of sightings from the east coast of the North Island, including Auckland and Northland, as it will help build our knowledge and understanding of the species," Hillock said.

Hillock advises that people who spot Hector’s dolphins should report the date and time of the sighting, GPS coordinates (if available), the time they spent near the animals, the direction the animals are moving, and descriptions of the location and activity of the dolphins.

“Photographs and video are very helpful for us as well – it helps us confirm the dolphin species, and to look for identifying marks on individuals.

“DOC’s message on Hector’s dolphin is ‘rounded fin, call it in’ – and people can do that by contacting our 0800 DOC HOT line, or by emailing.”

Hector's dolphin are classified as "nationally vulnerable". (Source: istock.com)

Hector’s dolphins are classified as "nationally vulnerable", with an estimated population of 15,700. Māui dolphins are classified as 'nationally critical' with an estimated 54 animals aged one year or more within the survey area on the west coast of the North Island.

They are grey and white, with black markings – the distinctive rounded fin, shaped like Mickey Mouse’s ear.