Celebrity Treasure Island honours late All Black Va’aiga Tuigamala

Reality competition Celebrity Treasure Island has paid tribute to late All Black Va’aiga Tuigamala, who was due to appear in the sixth season of the show before his death earlier this year.

Considered one of rugby’s greats, Tuigamala - known affectionately as Inga the Winger - played in 19 Tests for the All Blacks between 1991 and 1993 and 23 Tests for Manu Samoa from 1996. He later made a successful switch to rugby league with Wigan in the UK.

Tuigamala had taken part in pre-production off the coast of Northland, but "left before filming started to seek medical attention", a TVNZ spokesperson said at the time. He died in February at the age of 52.

Celebrity Treasure Island acknowledged Tuigamala's death and lasting legacy in its first episode, which aired on Monday night.

"We'd like to acknowledge the passing of a great man. A man who, as you know, was meant to play this game alongside you all," co-host Matt Chisholm told the cast ahead of the competition.

"He really touched all of us. I've heard so many amazing stories from his past and present," former Black Fern and contestant Melodie Robinson added.

"I wish he was here with us so he could tell these stories and bring them to life."

Celebrity Treasure Island co-host Bree Tomasel remembered Tuigamala as a "warm and vibrant character" whose defining trait was that "he loved and cared about people".

He had intended to compete in the competition for his charity, Alliance Health Plus.

Tomasel said it was "only right" for the first $5000 prize this season to go to the charity "in honour of him".

Robinson said the ever-competitive Tuigamala would have been "super disappointed if we didn't finish this out because that's the kind of guy he was".