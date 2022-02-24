Tributes flow in for late All Black Va’aiga Tuigamala

Tributes have poured in for former All Black and rugby league star Va’aiga Tuigamala, known as Inga the winger, who has died at the age of 52.

Va''aiga Tuigamala pictured in 1998. (Source: Getty)

Considered one of rugby’s greats, he played in 19 Tests for the All Blacks between 1991 and 1993 and 23 Tests for Manu Samoa from 1996. Later he made a successful switch to rugby league with Wigan in the UK.

The All Blacks were among the first to pay tribute to Tuigamala on social media.

"An icon and an inspiration. Va'aiga Tuigamala is an all-time great who achieved things on and off the pitch others could only dream of.

"All Black number 900, you will never forgotten."

An icon and an inspiration. Va'aiga Tuigamala is an all-time great who achieved things on and off the pitch others could only dream of.



All Black number 900, you will never forgotten. 🇳🇿🇼🇸 pic.twitter.com/QPWVJOaQCO — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) February 24, 2022

Tuigamala was part of the All Blacks squad that beat the touring British and Irish Lions in 1993. On Friday, the Lions said their thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of Tuigamala.

"Inga was a fierce competitor and one of the greats. Rest in peace."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Va’aiga 'Inga' Tuigamala who has sadly passed away.



Inga was a fierce a competitor and one of the greats. Rest in peace ⭐️#RugbyFamily pic.twitter.com/yuRK7UJ932 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) February 24, 2022

Tuigamala signed with rugby league side Wigan Warriors the following year and won several trophies over four seasons.

His former club said on social media: "This morning, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va'aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away.

"Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time."

Wigan held a minute's silence for Tuigamala before their victory over Huddersfield on Friday morning (NZ time).

This morning, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away.



Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/ShbOn6NP3T — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) February 24, 2022

He then reverted to rugby union by signing a five-year deal with Newcastle and went on to win league titles with both the Falcons and Wasps.

Both clubs were quick to pay tribute to Tuigamala, with the Falcons saying he would "be fondly remembered for his physicality on the field, and his friendship off it".

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala.



A true great of both codes who helped us win the 1997-98 Premiership title, Inga will be fondly remembered for his physicality on the field, and his friendship off it.



RIP Inga 💔 pic.twitter.com/P8HwQziF67 — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) February 24, 2022

England Rugby World Cup winner Jason Robinson revealed in 2015 how Tuigamala saved him from the brink of suicide by introducing him to his faith.

Robinson posted after the news of Tuigamala's death: “Absolutely heartbroken ... I owe so much to this amazing man! Literally helped change my life when he came to Wigan Warriors from NZ. Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. RIP brother.”

Absolutely heartbroken!💔 I owe so much to this amazing man! Literally helped change my life when he came to ⁦@WiganWarriorsRL⁩ from NZ. Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. RIP brother 😢🙏🏽 #Inga #VaigaTuigamala ⁦⁦@Apollo11Rugby⁩ pic.twitter.com/uwyDgrXqRW — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) February 24, 2022

Tuigamala's strong performances on the field were acknowledged in 2008 when he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby and community.

The likes of the Blues, Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika paid tribute to Tuigamala for his impact on Pacific rugby.

Two years ago when Tuigamala received a traditional Samoan Tatau he told 1News “my journey in tattoo reminds me of those highs and lows - but then where you are going and what you are doing about it”.

Supporting charities and his community was important to him.

Early last year Tuigamala was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes which landed him in hospital in April. Determined to make positive health changes he launched Project ODICE (Obesity Diabetes Intervention Champion Evangelist) hoping to inspire others.