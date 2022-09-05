Saskatchewan residents on edge with killers still on the run

First Nation reserves in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan are on edge, with two suspected killers on the run.

Myles Sanderson and Damian Sanderson have been named as wanted men by Canadian police, after a series of stabbings that left 10 people dead and another 15 injured on Monday morning NZ time.

The stabbings started before dawn on Sunday (local time) in the James Cree Nation, but within hours police confirmed there were 13 different crime scenes.

One resident of the village of Weldon described an unusual interaction she had with one of the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It looked like he had his coat over his face," said Doreen Lees.

"He said, 'I need somebody to take me to the hospital, my mouth has been hurt. I've been stabbed," she says.

Lees asked to see his injuries, but he refused and fled in the car police are now searching for.

Within hours police issued a 'shelter at home' order, but have admitted the trail has gone cold.

"At this point in time we have no indication that they've travelled to another province. But given the fact that they are in a vehicle, we can't say with 100% certainty where they are right now," said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Saskatchewan.

"Let me be clear. We are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighbouring provinces to be vigilant," she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the attacks as "horrific and heartbreaking," and urged residents of the towns affected to keep a close eye on official updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shelter at home order remains in place.