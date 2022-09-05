Jeweller among number of Auckland businesses burgled overnight

A jewellery store in Pukekohe has been burgled, one of a number of stores hit by criminals across Auckland early this morning.

Window of Michael Hill jeweller in Pukekohe smashed in robbery. (Source: 1News)

Police say the burglary of the Michael Hill store was reported to them just after 4am.

Windows were smashed at the store and armed police were at the scene following the incident.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, which includes establishing what was taken from the premises," police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alarms could be heard ringing out through the town centre early this morning.

This is the third time the store has been hit in recent times.

This comes after the Michael Hill store in Queen St in central Auckland was robbed last Tuesday.

Two men were charged over that robbery.

Across the Harbour Bridge, the Michael Hill store in Takapuna was robbed in early August, the second time in two months.

Meanwhile two other stores in Auckland were burgled early this morning - both were reported to police between 2am and 3am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say "several items" were taking from a retail store on Stoddard Rd in Wesley.

"An offender has broken in and stolen several items before fleeing," they say.

A retail store on Golf Rd in Titirangi was burgled. Police say they're working to establish what was taken.