Gloriavale residents told 'they owe their life' to commune

Gloriavale members grow up being told they owe their life to the West Coast commune, the Employment Court has been told.

The Gloriavale community on the West Coast. (Source: 1News)

Virginia Courage is one of six former female members arguing that they should’ve been treated as employees, rather than volunteers at Gloriavale.

READ MORE: Gloriavale parents forced to work over caring for sick kids, court hears

She started giving evidence last week and is continuing on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courage said children grow up with a real sense of obligation, and are told the late founding leader Hopeful Christian had given them life.

“You’re told from real little that if Hopeful hadn’t set up the community … then you wouldn’t have been born.

“You get told that sacrificing yourself, working hard, putting down your flesh is what you have to do,” said Courage.

The court heard that bullying and mocking people was part of the commune’s culture.

READ MORE: Two classes of people in Gloriavale - court hears

“Hopeful was a bully and he bullied everybody.

“He mocked me for how I looked when I was pregnant, how I walked when I was heavily pregnant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Courage said most people had become desensitised to bullying, and probably didn’t even realise they were doing it.

She said women had been conditioned to work at all costs, and she was made to work through pregnancies, bladder infections and severe sciatic nerve damage.

READ MORE: Gloriavale lawyer says ex-resident signed away employment rights

Long work hours and job changes were used as punishment for women who "couldn’t be controlled" or were "struggling to learn".

Courage said one woman thought “Howard’s trying to kill me” because she was having to work so hard.

The hearing continues.