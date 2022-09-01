Two classes of people in Gloriavale - court hears

It’s been alleged there are two classes of people living inside the West Coast commune of Gloriavale.

The Gloriavale community on the West Coast. (Source: 1News)

Former resident Pearl Valor told the Employment Court that there are different classes depending on who your parents are, and that normally meant “not interacting with low-class cousins”.

Valor said if people considered the late founding member Hopeful Christian their father, even if they weren’t biologically related, then they would automatically be treated better.

She said the leadership would be more willing to spend money on the likes of dental care for those people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Employment Court is considering whether Gloriavale residents are employees or volunteers, after a group of six former residents claimed they should’ve been paid and given workers’ rights.

READ MORE: Former Gloriavale resident details alleged workplace abuse

It’s been claimed that the commune would spend $40 a week to feed, clothe and house each commune member.

Valor said the community would spend $280 a week on her family of seven.

“I truly thought all the work I did amounted to the food and the rent.”

She said she was shocked when she found out that the Government’s tax credits would have given her family another $500 a week.

Gloriavale lawyer Phillip Skelton questioned Valor about signing Gloriavale’s Declaration of Commitment, and its founding document What We Believe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skelton suggested those documents meant Valor was expected to live from the common purse and forsake her own individual pursuit.