At least six people have been injured after a car crashed into a house in Pukekohe this evening.

Ambulance (file picture).

Police said they responded to the accident on Puni Road at 7pm after receiving reports of a crash.

Four ambulances rushed to the scene, treating seven patients and transporting two people to Middlemore Hospital, according to St John.

One person is in serious condition and five others have moderate injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The status of the seventh person treated at the scene is unknown.