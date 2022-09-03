Ukrainian woman accused of spying for Russia arrested

Source: 1News

A 31-year-old Ukrainian woman has been detained for allegedly sending the locations of her husband's army unit and other information to Russian intelligence.

Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine.

Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The woman, who is from the Dnipropetrovsk region in Eastern Ukraine, is being accused of sending the locations of military buildings, equipment and frontline positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

The 31-year-old was detained by Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU), which alleges that she would question her husband about his location as well as other Ukrainian units on the frontline.

"She would pass the information she received through messenger applications to Russian military intelligence, where it was used for artillery and air strikes," an SBU statement to Telegram said.

"She took this step despite the fact that she is married to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and that they have a son together," the agency said.

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February a number of people have been arrested for passing information from Kyiv to Moscow.

