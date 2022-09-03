Car flips on motorway near Onehunga

Source: 1News

A car has flipped over on State Highway 20 near Onehunga blocking multiple lanes, and causing delays.

Emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. (Source: 1News)

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance all responded to the crash at 5:10pm near the Rimu Rd overbridge.

St John told 1News that they treated two patients, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.

The person with moderate injuries has been transported to Middlemore Hospital to receive further treatment.

Waka Kotahi is calling for road users to pass with care and follow directions from emergency services.

New ZealandAccidentsAucklandTransport

