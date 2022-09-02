Wellington Free Ambulance broken into while attending call

A Wellington Free Ambulance was broken into while paramedics attended a medical event at a Lower Hutt property.

Wellington Free Ambulance file image.

Police say the ambulance was parked outside an address on Waiwhetu Road just after midnight today, while the paramedics were inside helping someone.

"The ambulance was left locked and secure on the street," police said.

"When the paramedics have returned they have noticed it has been broken into. Medical drugs and lifesaving equipment has been taken."

Senior Sergeant Richard Potton is encouraging anyone with information to come forward and warns the medical drugs that were snatched could be dangerous if taken incorrectly.

