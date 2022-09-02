Wellington CBD high-rise evacuated over suspected gas leak

Source: 1News

A Wellington CBD high-rise has been evacuated over a suspected gas leak on Friday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency at scene of suspected Wellington gas leak.

Fire and Emergency at scene of suspected Wellington gas leak. (Source: 1News)

Five fire trucks are currently at the scene on Dixon St after an alarm went off just before 1pm.

"Fire and Emergency is investigating an apparent hazardous substance following an alarm activation in Te Aro, Wellington," Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

"Crews are monitoring the situation and carrying out ventilation."

A resident told Stuff they could see smoke inside the building. The road next to the building is currently closed.

New ZealandWellington

