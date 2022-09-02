NFL team holds press conference for mascot's 'drumstick' injury

Source: 1News

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a devastating setback to their upcoming NFL campaign after announcing at a press conference their mascot is out for the season with a serious "drumstick" injury.

Poe the Raven went viral last week after being injured in a friendly game before Baltimore's preseason clash with the Washington Commanders.

The mascot grabbed at its leg after being hit by a teenage player and remained on the ground but those in attendance - including medical staff - didn't realise it was an actual injury and thought Poe's theatrics were all part of the act.

It took five minutes for the mascot to receive medical attention before a cart was brought on the field to transport them away.

On Friday, Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh said in an "announcement" they had lost Poe for the year.

"Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick," Harbaugh said in the video, with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek.

"We're going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement,

"We're going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next and see if we can find someone to replace Poe."

Harbaugh doesn't have long to find his crucial replacement with the Ravens opening their season in just over a week against the New York Jets.

