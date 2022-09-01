Youth charged over ram-raid burglary of Hamilton shopping centre

A youth has been charged following the ram-raid burglary of Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton yesterday.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

They will appear in Hamilton Youth Court today charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, along with other charges relating to three smash and grab burglaries that occurred in Hamilton on August 11.

Police say a second youth was arrested but released without charge, pending further inquiries.

Yesterday police said: "Multiple offenders targeted a sports goods store and stole a large quantity of clothing."

A search warrant was carried out over the burglary, and a number of stolen items were recovered.

Police say they have not ruled-out further arrests and charges.