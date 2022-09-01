Youth charged over ram-raid burglary of Hamilton shopping centre

Source: 1News

A youth has been charged following the ram-raid burglary of Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton yesterday.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

They will appear in Hamilton Youth Court today charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, along with other charges relating to three smash and grab burglaries that occurred in Hamilton on August 11.

Police say a second youth was arrested but released without charge, pending further inquiries.

Yesterday police said: "Multiple offenders targeted a sports goods store and stole a large quantity of clothing."

A search warrant was carried out over the burglary, and a number of stolen items were recovered.

Police say they have not ruled-out further arrests and charges.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Lorde shocks US concertgoers with pre-show activity

2

Auckland pair who tried to sell crayfish online get community work

3

New website to help choose which local body candidates to vote for

4

'They're crazy' - Luxon rules out working with Tamaki's new party

5

All Blacks: Foster stays with same starting XV for Argentina rematch

Latest Stories

Overseas firms buy more sheep, beef farms for forestry conversion

Health workers ‘staring down barrel of real wage cuts’

All Blacks: Foster stays with same starting XV for Argentina rematch

Suez Canal briefly blocked as vessel runs aground

'They're crazy' - Luxon rules out working with Tamaki's new party

Related Stories

Auckland pair who tried to sell crayfish online get community work

Second man charged over robbery at Auckland Michael Hill store

Former Gloriavale resident sheds tears as she gives evidence

Security forced to move far-right media hosts into dock