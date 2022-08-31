Hamilton shopping centre hit by ram-raiders

Hamilton's Chartwell Shopping Centre was hit by a group of ram-raiders overnight in the latest smash-and-grab incident.

Chartwell Shopping Centre. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say a vehicle was used to gain entry to the mall around 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

"Multiple offenders targeted a sports goods store and stole a large quantity of clothing," police said in a statement.

"The offenders then left in a second vehicle. The offenders and the vehicle have not yet been located."

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith says police arrived at the scene in just minutes, but the alleged offenders had already fled.

Chartwell Shopping Centre was also in the headlines back in April when a seven-year-old was involved in an attempted robbery there.

Police have asked the public to look out for branded sporting goods being offered for sale after the latest robbery.